Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $66.66 Million Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lowered its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,044 shares during the quarter. Kaman comprises approximately 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Kaman were worth $66,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KAMN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KAMN opened at $37.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

