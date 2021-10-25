Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 4,381 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lowered its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $18,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $84.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average is $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.04 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

