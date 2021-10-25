Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Trims Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT trimmed its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,915 shares during the quarter. The Howard Hughes accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 1.80% of The Howard Hughes worth $96,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 3.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $92.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.53. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.