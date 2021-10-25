CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

CARG opened at $33.89 on Friday. CarGurus has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 9,597 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $298,754.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 106,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,293.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,903.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 643,566 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,084 over the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

