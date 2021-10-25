Cascades (TSE:CAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$18.00.

CAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.54.

TSE CAS opened at C$15.22 on Thursday. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$13.06 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.03.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$912.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.8599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total transaction of C$152,780.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$397,531.08. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$160,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 435,964 shares in the company, valued at C$6,988,502.92. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,745.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

