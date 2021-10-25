Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $94.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $83.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,596. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $83.90.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,945.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,883.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

