Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 5,000 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $314,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $304,650.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $369,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $38,652.88.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $348,100.00.

CSTL stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $63.15. 16,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,095. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

