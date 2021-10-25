Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 56,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $180,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $200.65 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.70.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.