Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $225.00 at Robert W. Baird

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.55% from the stock’s current price.

CE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.19.

Shares of CE stock opened at $168.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Celanese has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $172.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Celanese by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Celanese by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Celanese by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Celanese by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

