Celo Dollar Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $108.18 million and approximately $934,075.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001599 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 107,323,330 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

