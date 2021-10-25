Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.86 and last traded at $99.17. Approximately 6,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,208,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average of $71.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,022,000 after buying an additional 1,560,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 57.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after buying an additional 1,191,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after buying an additional 197,013 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after buying an additional 15,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 22.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after buying an additional 127,084 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

