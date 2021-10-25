Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.06

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 525163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

