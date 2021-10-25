Centene (CNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Centene to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNC opened at $69.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,147,249. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

