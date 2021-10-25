Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.00.

NYSE CDAY opened at $128.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -297.83 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $129.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.65.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 765,736 shares of company stock worth $78,680,527 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

