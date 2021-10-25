Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 388,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 6.6% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Cerner by 54.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 547,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,831,000 after acquiring an additional 192,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 7.6% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $71.81 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

CERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

