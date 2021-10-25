CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given a C$129.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$129.00 target price on CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$127.22.

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$114.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. CGI has a 52 week low of C$80.29 and a 52 week high of C$116.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$112.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$110.96. The company has a market cap of C$28.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

