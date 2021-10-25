Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 159,534 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,891,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $311,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 906.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $65.69 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.