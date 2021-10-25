Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 966,733 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,017,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 966,733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $281,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77.

