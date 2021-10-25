Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $298,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $116.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.98.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

