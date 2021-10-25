Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $272.53 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,704,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,398 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Dominion Energy worth $272,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D opened at $77.29 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.