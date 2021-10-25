Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $347,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $327.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.20. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

