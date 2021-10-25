Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Chemed accounts for approximately 5.1% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Chemed worth $24,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter valued at $24,504,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $8.63 on Monday, reaching $442.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $459.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.88. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

