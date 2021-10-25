CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 31.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,190 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $88.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

