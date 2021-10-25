CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.47.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $177.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.80. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.