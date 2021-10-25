CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,509,000 after acquiring an additional 673,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,525,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,172,000 after acquiring an additional 820,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,996,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP opened at $34.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.