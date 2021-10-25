CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,209 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNT. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

