CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,424 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 88.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $53.71 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

