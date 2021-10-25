CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 43.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $143.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.58. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.