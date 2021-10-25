CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,459 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,512,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,906,000 after acquiring an additional 65,987 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,716,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,803,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

