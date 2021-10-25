CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,465,000 after buying an additional 53,637 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $96.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $123.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

