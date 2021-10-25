CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 633.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,324,000 after purchasing an additional 501,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Paychex by 108.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,706,000 after acquiring an additional 427,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Paychex by 31.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after acquiring an additional 397,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 5,823.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,690,000 after purchasing an additional 388,059 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.77 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $124.21. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

