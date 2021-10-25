CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $145.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 119.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

