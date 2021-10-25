CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,542 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $14,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,881,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CM stock opened at $121.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $72.07 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CM. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

