Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 42.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 13.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMPR opened at $88.59 on Monday. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $641.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

