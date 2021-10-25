Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 29.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $6,579,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,138,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 534.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 48,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,763,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $189.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.45. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.01 and a fifty-two week high of $197.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

