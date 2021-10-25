Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $878,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 37,216 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT opened at $123.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

