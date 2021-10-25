Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $378,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Shares of AVY opened at $217.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.31. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

