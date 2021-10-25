Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $677,000 in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Grifols by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after buying an additional 2,223,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after buying an additional 1,608,928 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at $24,203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Grifols by 765.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,117,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,397,000 after purchasing an additional 988,842 shares during the period. Finally, Velanne Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Grifols in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Grifols had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grifols Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.