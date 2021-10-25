Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $2,841,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,035 shares of company stock valued at $50,794,105 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of APP stock opened at $94.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.60.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
