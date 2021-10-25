Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $732,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $976,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,951,000.

NightDragon Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

