Cinctive Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.
PYPL opened at $240.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.26. The firm has a market cap of $282.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
