Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.15) Per Share

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cineplex in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn ($3.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.78). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.55 million.

CGX has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cineplex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.44.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$13.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$851.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$4.75 and a 1 year high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.79.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

