Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.15) Per Share

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cineplex in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn ($3.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.78). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.55 million.
Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$13.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$851.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$4.75 and a 1 year high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.79.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
