Cipher Capital LP Invests $342,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,641 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 370,322 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $6,656,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of EQH opened at $33.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

