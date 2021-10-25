Cipher Capital LP Makes New $315,000 Investment in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 442.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 101,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 152.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 73,815.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 167.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOMD opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

