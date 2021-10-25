Cipher Capital LP Makes New $415,000 Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after acquiring an additional 410,011 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,441,000 after acquiring an additional 149,662 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 28.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after acquiring an additional 776,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,584,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,668,000 after acquiring an additional 168,613 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.93.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $75.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $76.29. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

