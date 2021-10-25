Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDCE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 122.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 605,927 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $20,911,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCE. Truist cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $255,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,340. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 3.44. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $53.30.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

