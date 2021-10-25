Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Datadog by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $7,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,072,000 after purchasing an additional 385,880 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 87,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $143,566.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,311.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $836,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,155,249.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,708,105 shares of company stock worth $374,703,801. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDOG opened at $162.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.91. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $162.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of -955.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

