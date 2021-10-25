Citigroup Cuts The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $25.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet cut The Gap from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.37.

GPS opened at $22.52 on Friday. The Gap has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Gap will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in The Gap by 12.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Gap in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Gap by 376.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 581,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 106,557 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 6.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

