Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 1,196 SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,116,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SEMrush by 27.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 446,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,601,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $4,526,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

SEMR opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $167,960.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,572,212 over the last ninety days.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

