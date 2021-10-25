Citigroup Increases The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $100.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,085,020 shares of company stock valued at $83,720,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.